Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $1.83 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017740 BTC.
Binance USD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
