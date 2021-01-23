Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017823 BTC.
About Binance USD
The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD Coin Trading
Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
