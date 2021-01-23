Bird.Money Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.40 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bird.Money token can now be bought for about $116.32 or 0.00363877 BTC on popular exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 309.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00693968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.67 or 0.04340994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018087 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

Bird.Money Token Trading

Bird.Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

