Birdchain (BIRD) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 114% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $599,917.80 and approximately $784.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00657459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.73 or 0.04303993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

