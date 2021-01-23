Bismuth Trading Down 29.6% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $5,476.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 26,770,854 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

