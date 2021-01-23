Bit-Z Token (BZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $10.13 million and $2.13 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

Bit-Z Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

