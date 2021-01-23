BitBall (BTB) One Day Volume Tops $369,543.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $369,543.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,965.69 or 0.99996856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018899 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

