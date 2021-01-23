Bitball Treasure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $689,787.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and approximately $689,787.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $103.90 or 0.00324983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000934 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025258 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 164.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

