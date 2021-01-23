Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $394,463.48

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $394,463.48 and approximately $12,764.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 113.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,187.29 or 0.99945226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00019152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 253,404,471 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

