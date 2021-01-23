BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,240.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $150,240.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

