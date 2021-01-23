BitCapitalVendor One Day Trading Volume Tops $154,648.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $154,648.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

