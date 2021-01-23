Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $159,207.93

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $159,207.93 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,965.69 or 0.99996856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00327729 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.00654763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00158110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,585,040 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.