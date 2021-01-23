bitCNY Reaches Market Cap of $4.38 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $107.07 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00056270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00126869 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00077286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00280963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00072112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00040294 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

