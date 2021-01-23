BitCoen (BEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,510.45

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $70,510.45 and $970.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00458073 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.24 or 0.97260806 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars.

