Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $269.28 million and $5.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $14.50 or 0.00045485 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

