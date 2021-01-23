Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $14.20 or 0.00044538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $263.83 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,894.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.01349873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00546855 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

