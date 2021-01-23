Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and $4.07 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $429.55 or 0.01345821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,917.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00546173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002431 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,635,544 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

