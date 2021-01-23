Bitcoin Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $12,065.21 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $12,065.21 and $22,619.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

