Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,471.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $849,757.79 and $3,471.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00397448 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

