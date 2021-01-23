Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $187.70 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $187.70 million and $21.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.72 or 0.00033705 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00269653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00085206 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

