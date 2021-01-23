Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Achieves $58,593.44

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $58,593.44 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00270077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00085228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.