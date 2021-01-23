Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $10,314.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00268081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00084673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00033564 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

