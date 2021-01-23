Bitcoin Rhodium Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $30,504.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00047817 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,315,888 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,888 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

