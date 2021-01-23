Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Hits $1.80

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00005653 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $38,712.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049397 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,315,732 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,732 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.