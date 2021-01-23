Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $176.96 or 0.00537544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $798.61 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,920.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.01338867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002356 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,633,395 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

