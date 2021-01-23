Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $173.91 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for about $173.91 or 0.00539118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,257.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.06 or 0.01333206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002421 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,633,114 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.