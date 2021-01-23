BitcoiNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $54,978.44 and $26.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 166.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,303,643 tokens. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Token Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars.

