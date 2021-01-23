BitcoinV Hits Market Cap of $5,099.50 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinV has a total market cap of $5,099.50 and $11.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded down 72.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007683 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000245 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BTCV is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

