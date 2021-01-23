BitcoinV Price Down 73.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $5,109.60 and approximately $28.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinV has traded 73.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007728 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000208 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

