BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0001

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $875,318.37 and approximately $78,083.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00270510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00085503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

