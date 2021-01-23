BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.29

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $38,580.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00030430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00116066 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012265 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

