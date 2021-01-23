BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $20,193.71

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $20,193.71 and $5,601.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.75 or 0.01154166 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008093 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

