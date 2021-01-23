BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 45.2% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $24,441.56 and $6,338.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000270 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.77 or 0.01428756 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008065 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

