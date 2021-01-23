BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

