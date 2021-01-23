BitNewChain Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $436,190.32 and $1,042.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00428679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000806 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 207.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.