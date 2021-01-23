Bitradio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bitradio has a market cap of $91,746.93 and $47.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007795 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,566,042 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,038 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

