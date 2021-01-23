BitTorrent (BTT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.82 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $349.96 million and $52.82 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002571 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,981,778,544 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

