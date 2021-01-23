BitWhite Hits 1-Day Volume of $79,098.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $47,846.04 and approximately $79,098.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

