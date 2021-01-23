BIZZCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $6.14 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $97,536.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040016 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,342,203 tokens. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

