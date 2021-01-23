BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,481 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 214,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

