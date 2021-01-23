BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,932 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

