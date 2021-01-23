BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 996 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $362.30 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.28. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

