BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $212.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

