BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,048,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $419.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.04 and a 200-day moving average of $414.81.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

