BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 268.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

SPYG stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

