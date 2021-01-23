BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

