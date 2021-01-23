BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $48.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

