BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 339.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after acquiring an additional 921,991 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 615,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 807,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 611,275 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

