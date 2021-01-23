BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.