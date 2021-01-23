BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Facebook by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

